Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,784 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up approximately 0.6% of Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $12,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 6,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.99, for a total value of $483,892.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,539,568.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $78.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,876,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,804,638. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.