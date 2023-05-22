GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. Purchases 5,000 Shares

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.90 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,916.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GeneDx Price Performance

WGS traded up $0.85 on Monday, reaching $7.34. 191,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,346. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.73 and a twelve month high of $81.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.17). The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 115.70% and a negative net margin of 238.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GeneDx

About GeneDx

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in GeneDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in GeneDx by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28,754 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in GeneDx by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 113,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81,007 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of GeneDx during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

