Gambling.com Group’s (GAMB) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at 500.com

500.com restated their maintains rating on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Gambling.com Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.89 million, a PE ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 1.51. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Gambling.com Group ( NASDAQ:GAMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $21.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 5.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gambling.com Group by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 49.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 33.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

