FTX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $352.11 Million (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. Over the last week, FTX Token has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. FTX Token has a market capitalization of $352.11 million and $13.64 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FTX Token token can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00003983 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,104 tokens. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com.

Buying and Selling FTX Token

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX Token (FTT) is a cryptocurrency token created by the FTX derivatives exchange. Used to pay transaction fees, as collateral for margin trading, and to purchase products and services, it also provides holders with a share of the exchange’s revenue and incentivizes its liquidity. FTX is a crypto derivatives exchange offering futures, options, and leveraged tokens for trading. In Nov. 2022, CoinDesk reported on Alameda Research’s undisclosed leverage and solvency, triggering the collapse of FTX.”

