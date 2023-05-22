Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Friedman Industries (NYSE:FRD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Friedman Industries Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:FRD opened at $10.40 on Thursday. Friedman Industries has a 52-week low of $6.74 and a 52-week high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 million, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.05.
Friedman Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Friedman Industries (FRD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.