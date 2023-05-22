Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 497,386 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,702,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $608,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 193.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 38.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $101.21. 717,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,102,512. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.25.

Novartis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

