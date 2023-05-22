Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 3,483,546 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,601,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,483,546 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $850,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 290.2% during the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 1,457,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,665,000 after purchasing an additional 325,067 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 729,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,399,000 after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management grew its position in Pfizer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 27,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $1.36 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 40,861,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,813,676. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.17 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Featured Stories

