Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,506,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 87,747 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.56% of Accenture worth $935,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $290.51. The stock had a trading volume of 737,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,353,108. The firm has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.53. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,831,009.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

