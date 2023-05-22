Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 408,801 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,165,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 408,801 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.92% of Activision Blizzard worth $548,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.53.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,281,304.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $78.70. 2,880,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,085,849. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.94 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

