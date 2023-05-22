Foot Locker Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 41,270 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 488% compared to the typical volume of 7,013 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Foot Locker Stock Down 8.7 %

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $2.62 on Monday, hitting $27.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,491,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.23. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $47.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.30 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Sunday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Foot Locker from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Foot Locker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.