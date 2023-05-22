Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Williams Trading

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FL. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Foot Locker Trading Down 27.2 %

Foot Locker stock traded down $11.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.21. The company had a trading volume of 41,274,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,039,852. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Foot Locker

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7,437.5% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $145,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 177.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $109,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,915 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 294.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $83,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,295 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3,642.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,168,807 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $30,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter worth about $28,736,000. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

