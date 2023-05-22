Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Barclays

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Foot Locker from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group lowered shares of Foot Locker from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

NYSE FL traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $27.87. 14,376,512 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,947,162. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.63. Foot Locker has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Foot Locker Announces Dividend

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.08). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FL. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,337 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

