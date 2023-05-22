Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 0.3 %

FSI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,410. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.74.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc is an environmental technology company engaged in the research, development, and manufacture of products that save water and energy. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Water Conservation Products and Biodegradable Polymers. The Energy and Water Conservation Products segment consists of a liquid swimming pool blanket which saves energy and water by inhibiting evaporation from the pool surface, and a food-safe powdered form of the active ingredient within the liquid blanket.

