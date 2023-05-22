Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Flexible Solutions International Trading Down 0.3 %
FSI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,410. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.74.
Flexible Solutions International Company Profile
Featured Stories
