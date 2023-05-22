Financial Analysis: Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) vs. bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

Swire Pacific (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) and bpost NV/SA (OTCMKTS:BPOSY – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Swire Pacific has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost NV/SA has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Swire Pacific and bpost NV/SA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swire Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A bpost NV/SA 1 3 0 0 1.75

Earnings and Valuation

bpost NV/SA has a consensus price target of $6.65, suggesting a potential upside of 48.11%. Given bpost NV/SA’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe bpost NV/SA is more favorable than Swire Pacific.

This table compares Swire Pacific and bpost NV/SA’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swire Pacific $11.64 billion 2.35 $535.71 million N/A N/A bpost NV/SA $5.13 billion 0.18 $296.72 million $1.30 3.45

Swire Pacific has higher revenue and earnings than bpost NV/SA.

Profitability

This table compares Swire Pacific and bpost NV/SA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swire Pacific N/A N/A N/A bpost NV/SA 5.45% 24.52% 5.77%

Dividends

Swire Pacific pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.0%. bpost NV/SA pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. bpost NV/SA pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties. It also owns and manages two hotels in Hong Kong and four hotels in Mainland China, as well as owns interests in the Mandarin Oriental hotel in the United States. The company's Aviation division provides flight catering and ramp, passenger and cargo services, and aircraft maintenance and modification services. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 234 aircraft. Its Beverages division owns rights to manufacture, market, and distribute refreshing soft drinks to consumers. The company's Trading & Industrial division retails and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories through its 164 retail outlets; sells passenger cars, commercial vehicles, motorcycles, and scooters; operates a chain of 538 bakery stores; packages and sells sugar products under the Taikoo Sugar brand; and offers waste management services. The company was founded in 1816 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About bpost NV/SA

bpost SA is engaged in the provision of postal services. It operates through the following segments: Mail & Retail Solutions (MRS) and Parcels & Logistics (P&L). The MRS segment offers solutions to private and public, self-employed workers, small and medium businesses, residential customers, and other customers using mass market channels, such as the post offices, the Post Points, point of sales of Ubiway, and bpost’s e-Shop to purchase mail, press, and other products. It also sells banking and insurance products under an agency agreement. The P&L segment focuses on the worldwide mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics solutions including fulfillment, handling, delivery, and return management. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

