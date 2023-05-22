Fetch.ai Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 21st. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $193.56 million and $39.14 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000885 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00053566 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00039076 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001045 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 819,868,037 coins. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.