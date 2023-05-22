Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $14.19 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.19.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXFY. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Expensify from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Expensify from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Expensify from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Expensify from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

In other news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total value of $245,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,382,676 shares in the company, valued at $27,636,462.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $673,200. 21.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Expensify by 117.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Expensify in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Expensify by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Expensify by 9,175.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EXFY opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.67 million, a PE ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Expensify has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.17). Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $40.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Expensify’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Expensify will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

