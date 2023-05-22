Ethereum Classic Trading Down 0.6% Over Last Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 22nd. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $18.23 or 0.00067884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion and approximately $87.32 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,857.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00338208 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.02 or 0.00566018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.78 or 0.00427347 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001204 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 141,068,736 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

