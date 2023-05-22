Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Receives “Maintains” Rating from 51job

51job reissued their maintains rating on shares of Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

ESS has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $242.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a sector underperform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $246.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $245.18.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ESS traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.44. 122,044 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,758. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.83 and a 200 day moving average of $216.47. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $195.03 and a 12 month high of $300.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75.

Essex Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essex Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $2.31 dividend. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 122.55%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.