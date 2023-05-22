ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $95.02 on Thursday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.43 and a 12-month high of $101.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.60.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $229.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ESCO Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ESCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,093,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,292,000 after acquiring an additional 122,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 24.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,472,000 after acquiring an additional 52,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in ESCO Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $67,569,000 after purchasing an additional 45,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.