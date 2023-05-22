Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ERO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ero Copper in a research report on Thursday. They set a hold rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Ero Copper Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $18.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.99. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.
Institutional Trading of Ero Copper
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ero Copper by 1,531.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Ero Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. 47.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ero Copper Company Profile
Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil. It also produces and sells copper, gold, silver products. The company was founded on May 16, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
