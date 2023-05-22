EQT (NYSE:EQT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of EQT from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.59.
EQT Stock Performance
Shares of EQT stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $51.97. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17.
EQT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.
Institutional Trading of EQT
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in EQT by 6,029.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after buying an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,550,057,000 after buying an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth approximately $163,646,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.
EQT Company Profile
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
