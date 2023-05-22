EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Stake Raised by Granby Capital Management LLC

Granby Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. EQT makes up approximately 5.9% of Granby Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Granby Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of EQT worth $7,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in EQT by 569.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities reduced their target price on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.59.

EQT Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:EQT traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,745,515. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 41.96%. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.33%.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Stories

