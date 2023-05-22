Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Envestnet from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.75.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Envestnet Price Performance

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.41. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $41.72 and a 12 month high of $70.69.

Insider Activity at Envestnet

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $292.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. Research analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Envestnet news, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,619.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,677.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Envestnet

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Envestnet by 140.8% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 88.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.