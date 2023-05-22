Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Given New $107.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $119.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Entergy from $128.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded Entergy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Entergy in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $119.00.

NYSE ETR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,150,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,946. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.60. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $94.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.46.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 77.82%.

In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entergy news, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total value of $31,188.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $1,326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $968,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Entergy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Entergy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

