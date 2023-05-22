Energi (NRG) Price Down 20.9% Over Last 7 Days

Energi (NRG) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 21st. Energi has a market cap of $4.79 million and $102,528.58 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000277 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00053613 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00039066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00018955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000231 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,845,292 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

