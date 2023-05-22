Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$60.58.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Emera from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Emera from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of EMA opened at C$57.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.00. Emera has a 52-week low of C$48.63 and a 52-week high of C$64.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$57.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$54.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.23.

Emera Dividend Announcement

Emera ( TSE:EMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Emera will post 3.1684269 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Emera’s payout ratio is 77.75%.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

