Elys Game Technology (ELYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Shares of Elys Game Technology stock opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.47. Elys Game Technology has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.94.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELYS. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $65,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 112.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 76,070 shares during the last quarter. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products includes e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.
