Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EC. HSBC cut shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group cut shares of Ecopetrol from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecopetrol from $12.40 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

EC stock opened at $9.44 on Thursday. Ecopetrol has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $17.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Ecopetrol ( NYSE:EC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1479 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 20.4%. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at $47,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ecopetrol by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,834 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

