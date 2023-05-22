EAC (EAC) Trading Up 52.8% This Week

EAC (EAC) traded 148.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 21st. During the last seven days, EAC has traded 52.8% higher against the US dollar. EAC has a total market cap of $4.50 million and approximately $62.13 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.45 or 0.00343339 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00013568 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000825 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000679 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EAC

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. The official website for EAC is eacplatform.io.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00603275 USD and is down -39.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.