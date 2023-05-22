E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Lowered to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale lowered shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, E.On presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.63.

E.On Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EONGY opened at $12.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.60 and its 200-day moving average is $10.99. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The stock has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

E.On Increases Dividend

About E.On

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.4022 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from E.On’s previous dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. E.On’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

