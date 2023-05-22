Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DT. William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Dynatrace stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Dynatrace by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dynatrace in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

