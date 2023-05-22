Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DT. William Blair assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their price target on Dynatrace from $41.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Dynatrace from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.14.
Dynatrace Stock Down 0.3 %
Dynatrace stock opened at $49.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.23. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $31.54 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.51, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.11.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the development of a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.
