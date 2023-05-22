Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 million, a P/E ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 41.02%. The company had revenue of $35.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.