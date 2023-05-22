Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.60.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Duke Energy has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.69%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

