Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by 1623 Capital LLC

1623 Capital LLC raised its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 10.9% of 1623 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. 1623 Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $212.42. The company had a trading volume of 823,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,167. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $187.60 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.63% and a net margin of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $10.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dollar General from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.82.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.