DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BOOM. TheStreet raised DMC Global from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on DMC Global from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

BOOM opened at $17.27 on Thursday. DMC Global has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a market capitalization of $340.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.64.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. DMC Global had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $184.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DMC Global will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOOM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 564.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 339.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 25.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

