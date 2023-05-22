Developments L.L.C. Ddk Sells 3,158 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) major shareholder Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $33,159.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,621,382 shares in the company, valued at $48,524,511. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Developments L.L.C. Ddk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 21st, Developments L.L.C. Ddk sold 50,000 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $651,500.00.

SkyWater Technology Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SkyWater Technology stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.57. 140,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,316. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Institutional Trading of SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology ( NASDAQ:SKYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. SkyWater Technology had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 58.38%. The company had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.80 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 47.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SkyWater Technology by 26.2% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 50.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SkyWater Technology by 200.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. 10.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

