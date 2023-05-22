Delek US (NYSE:DK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet upgraded Delek US from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delek US from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Delek US from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.08.

Delek US Price Performance

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $22.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.39 and a twelve month high of $35.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Delek US Increases Dividend

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.31. Delek US had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 1.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Delek US will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, with a total value of $153,318.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,272. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Reuven Spiegel acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.60 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,144.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq bought 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $153,318.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,272. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Delek US by 197.5% during the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 820,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 544,994 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 1,727.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 216,704 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Delek US by 5.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 151,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek US by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 55,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek US during the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in petroleum refining, and the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

