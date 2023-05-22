Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after buying an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,296,000 after acquiring an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter worth about $337,686,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 840,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $360,561,000 after acquiring an additional 138,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.91.

Deere & Company Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DE traded down $6.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $356.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,374,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,580. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $385.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $409.90. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 30.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

