Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Cut to $416.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $520.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $449.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $443.91.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $361.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,267,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,301. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $385.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.90.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deere & Company

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $4,201,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6,318.3% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 7,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 7,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 13.8% during the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 86,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,428 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.