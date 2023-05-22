David Andrew Borrmann Buys 500 Shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Stock

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.25 per share, with a total value of $11,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,600 shares in the company, valued at $223,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

David Andrew Borrmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, David Andrew Borrmann bought 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $4,562.00.

On Tuesday, May 9th, David Andrew Borrmann purchased 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.54 per share, with a total value of $4,508.00.

On Thursday, May 4th, David Andrew Borrmann acquired 200 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.45 per share, for a total transaction of $4,290.00.

On Monday, May 1st, David Andrew Borrmann bought 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.20 per share, with a total value of $27,200.00.

On Friday, April 28th, David Andrew Borrmann acquired 6,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $165,720.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SFST traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.41. 41,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,404. The company has a market capitalization of $188.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $49.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 799,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,558,000 after acquiring an additional 117,405 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 428,707 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,860,000 after purchasing an additional 62,098 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 658.3% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 52,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 45,682 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 42,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 251,207 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,712,000 after buying an additional 41,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

