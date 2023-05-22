Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,690,131 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,867,623,000 after acquiring an additional 995,501 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,077,341,000 after acquiring an additional 328,151 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,059,461,000 after purchasing an additional 51,790 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Danaher by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,515,703 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $908,041,000 after purchasing an additional 83,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 3.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $956,451,000 after purchasing an additional 108,414 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $289.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. SVB Securities began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Danaher from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.06.

Danaher Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $3.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $231.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,578. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $221.22 and a fifty-two week high of $303.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $243.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.15. The company has a market cap of $170.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 22.40%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 11.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 9,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total transaction of $2,436,512.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,423,319.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.88, for a total value of $840,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,261.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,741 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

Featured Articles

