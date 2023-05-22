CureVac (CVAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd.

CureVac Price Performance

CVAC opened at $9.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.06. CureVac has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $20.06.

Get CureVac alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CureVac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in CureVac by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CureVac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CureVac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CureVac by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 333,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its stake in CureVac by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 41,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About CureVac

Separately, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of CureVac from $34.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

(Get Rating)

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidates CV2CoV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against SARS-CoV-2; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; and CVSQIV, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial against influenza, as well as vaccine for lassa fever, yellow fever, respiratiory syncytial virus, rotavirus, malaria, and universal influenza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.