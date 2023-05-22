Cunning Capital Partners LP Takes $1.48 Million Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Cunning Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.4 %

ELV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. 22nd Century Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

ELV stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $459.55. The company had a trading volume of 238,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,204. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $465.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $485.35. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.02 and a 12 month high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $108.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

