CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) PT Lowered to C$0.15 at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Down 10.2 %

CUBXF stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.

CubicFarm Systems Company Profile

CubicFarm Systems Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells cubic farming systems for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and CubicFarms' HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed. The company was formerly known as Forty Foot Farms Ltd.

