CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) PT Lowered to C$0.15 at Raymond James

CubicFarm Systems (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$0.25 to C$0.15 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
CubicFarm Systems Stock Down 10.2 %
CUBXF stock opened at $0.01 on Thursday. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.04.
CubicFarm Systems Company Profile
