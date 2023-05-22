Critical Survey: Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) and Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) and Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Harpoon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $25.10 million 3.52 -$111.64 million ($1.17) -0.66 Harpoon Therapeutics $31.92 million 0.75 -$67.73 million ($1.74) -0.43

Harpoon Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Harpoon Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.39, indicating that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Harpoon Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Precision BioSciences and Harpoon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 3 1 0 2.25 Harpoon Therapeutics 0 2 5 0 2.71

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 414.87%. Harpoon Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $4.71, suggesting a potential upside of 528.57%. Given Harpoon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Harpoon Therapeutics is more favorable than Precision BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Harpoon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -355.12% -148.72% -42.34% Harpoon Therapeutics -169.83% -473.13% -67.72%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

50.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Precision BioSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Harpoon Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics beats Precision BioSciences on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s proprietary genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane on January 26, 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Harpoon Therapeutics

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, which engages in the development of antibodies. It focuses on the research of novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. The firm utilizes its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct platform to create a pipeline of novel TriTACs for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The company was founded by Patrick A. Baeuerle, Luke B. Evnin, and Jeanmarie Guenot on March 19, 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

