Crane (NYSE:CR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CR traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.43. The company had a trading volume of 210,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,085. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $83.00.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Edward S. Switter sold 49,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $5,923,150.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,859.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,674,589.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $207,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 53.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 74,448 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 23.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,252 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,518 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $1,584,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Crane in the first quarter worth $19,781,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crane

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.