Craig Hallum Downgrades SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of SciPlay from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SciPlay from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.20.

SCPL stock opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.25. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.40.

SciPlay ( NASDAQ:SCPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). SciPlay had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $182.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.59 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel Oquinn sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $98,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,233.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engine Capital Management LP boosted its position in SciPlay by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,983,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,623,000 after buying an additional 173,468 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in SciPlay by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,551,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,944,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SciPlay by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,549,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,020,000 after buying an additional 340,133 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners boosted its position in SciPlay by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 1,176,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,841,000 after buying an additional 174,185 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 875.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,147,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of games. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

