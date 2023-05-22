Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $108.85 and last traded at $108.86. 66,771 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 488,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. CL King increased their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.19 and a 200 day moving average of $107.88.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $933.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Further Reading

