CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) is Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 420,394 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,830 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 3.5% of Sandhill Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC owned 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $32,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 31,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSGP. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

NASDAQ CSGP traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,466. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.21 and a quick ratio of 13.21.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $573.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

