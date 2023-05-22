CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases 398 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,489 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 14.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 464 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,261,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Broadcom from $590.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $659.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.21.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total value of $472,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total value of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.00, for a total transaction of $472,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,107. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $4.36 on Monday, hitting $677.89. 267,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,116. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $684.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $631.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $587.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 73.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

